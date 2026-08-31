Settlement Methodology and Data Conventions

1.5

Applies to all three sources.

Pre-release data handling: between internal approval and public release, the settlement value is known only to a minimal, named trust boundary: the research staff performing determination and verification, the Head of Research, the Exchange’s designated delivery contact, and compliance personnel with audit responsibility. Commercial and executive leadership, marketing, and editorial staff have no pre-publication access. The value remains under embargo until its public release following settlement — and because every PYMNTS Intelligence employee is barred from trading these contracts at all times, no one inside the settlement source can act on a value at any stage, public or not.

Finality: the delivered value is the settlement value. Corrections and amended filings are logged in the audit trail but never reopen or re-settle a contract.