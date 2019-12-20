Amazon Delivery

Amazon’s Delivery Fleet Reaches 30K Cargo Vehicles

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Delivery last mile

Amazon’s van-buying spree is bringing in holiday joy to the automotive industry. A boon to automakers, the e-commerce leader’s push for home-delivery has boosted van sales.

Car manufacturer’s sales to fleets, are on pace for a record year, having already exceeded 2.6 million units through November, according to Cox Automotive.

Since developing its own delivery network in 2018, Amazon has built a growing fleet of 30,000 last-mile delivery vans and trucks. Auto manufacturers Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz, Ford Motor Co, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV are reaping profits, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 19).

Mercedes-Benz van deliveries are up 2.9 percent this year after a 9.1 percent gain in 2018, thanks to high demand from online retail seller Amazon. Last year, the German automaker announced 20,000 Sprinter vans were ordered from Amazon.

Amazon also purchases Ford’s Transit cargo vans. Ford had record van sales in the third quarter, while GM’s full-size van fleet sales were up 8.3 percent through October.

Fiat Chrysler’s Ram ProMaster vans are sold to Amazon, U.S. Postal Service and UPS. The carmaker delivered more than 51,000 vans throughout the month of September. Deliveries were up 25 percent from a year earlier, placing its vans on track for its best year ever since 2014.

Amazon has been a key contributor with automakers coping with this year’s weakening demand from consumers. The company boosted commercial automotive sales from both its van and truck purchases and Amazon’s delivery contractors.

“A lot of those vans are going to build out Amazon’s small-package delivery in metro areas,” said Evan Armstrong, president of Milwaukee-based logistics research and consulting firm Armstrong & Associates to Bloomberg. “There’s going to be an opportunity because e-commerce is growing so fast, and these networks are growing as well.”

Vans with Amazon’s blue swoosh logo can be found driving everywhere. The e-commerce giant presently handles about half of its own deliveries.

One thing’s for sure: eCommerce has been a boon to the delivery logistics industry. Armstrong estimated costs have jumped 19 percent this year alone to $168 million, with about half of that amount spent on transportation. Commercial vehicle sales saw a healthy bump, too, with about 734,000 sold through November, an 8.7 percent hike from the same time a year ago, published reports said.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. In the December 2019 Digital Fraud Tracker, Eric Lorenz, Priceline’s VP of finance operations tells PYMNTS how the online travel agency leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to identify risky transactions without exasperating legitimate customers.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s
3.4K
Today In Data

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In The 2020s

groceries groceries
2.6K
Retail

How Grocery Retail Will Evolve In 2020

2.4K
Bank Regulation

UK Regulator Looks To Expand Open Banking Beyond Banking

Payrailz Partners With Mastercard For Real-Time Bill Payments Payrailz Partners With Mastercard For Real-Time Bill Payments
2.3K
Digital Banking

Payrailz Partners With Mastercard For Real-Time Bill Payments

2.3K
B2B Payments

PayPal: Taking On Corporates’ B2C Payment Pain Points With Digital Wallets

Tradeshift Taps Blockchain To Cut B2B Costs Tradeshift Taps Blockchain To Cut B2B Costs
2.3K
B2B Payments

Tradeshift Taps Blockchain To Cut Cross-Border B2B Payment Costs

Making Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State Making Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State
2.2K
Retail

Making A Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State

How $49B Singles Days Happen In China How $49B Singles Days Happen In China
2.2K
eCommerce

How Singles Day Gave Rise To China’s Digital Commerce Culture

B2B B2B
2.2K
B2B Payments

Millennials Make Big Push For B2B Personalization

Amazon Chooses Leisure Carrier Sun Country Airlines As Partner Amazon Chooses Leisure Carrier Sun Country Airlines As Partner
2.0K
Amazon

Amazon Taps Discount Airline To Operate Cargo Fleet

Payrix podcast Payrix podcast
2.0K
Payments Innovation

Why The 2020s Will Be The Vertical Payments Solutions Decade

Mobile App Spending, Downloads On The Rise Mobile App Spending, Downloads On The Rise
1.9K
Mobile Applications

App Spending Increases As Payments Get Deeper Into The Game

smart home connected devices smart home connected devices
1.9K
Retail

Apple, Amazon, Google Team To Make Smart Homes Interoperable

ingo money tracker ingo money tracker
1.9K
Disbursements

An Automated, AI Fix For Law Firms’ Paper Check Rut

JAB To Merge Peet’s Coffee, Douwe Egberts JAB To Merge Peet’s Coffee, Douwe Egberts
1.8K
Retail

JAB To Merge Peet’s Coffee, Douwe Egberts In Public Listing