Amazon Teams With PayPal as Buy With Prime Shoppers Jump 50%

Amazon launched a new integration with PayPal amid a surge in Buy with Prime use.

The eCommerce giant revealed several enhancements to its merchant and shopper offerings at its Accelerate seller conference, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 18) press release.

Among the enhancements, participating brands using the Buy with Prime API can now offer PayPal at checkout once shoppers log in to their Amazon account, per the release.

Beginning in 2025, Prime members will be able to perform a one-time link of their Amazon account to their PayPal account. That means Prime shipping benefits will be available automatically whenever they use PayPal while shopping with Buy with Prime on participating merchants’ sites, according to the release.

Buy with Prime debuted in 2022 as a way for merchants to sell listed products directly from their websites. This year, Amazon has seen a more than 45% annual increase in Buy with Prime orders through merchant websites, with merchants seeing an average 16% increase in revenue per shopper after offering Buy with Prime, the release said.

Amazon has also seen more than 50% more Prime members shopping with Buy with Prime, with a 300% increase in the number of orders for Buy with Prime merchants during this year’s Prime Day 2024 event, according to the release.

PYMNTS examined the evolution of Buy With Prime earlier this year, noting that what began “as a straightforward opportunity for merchants to sell listed products directly from their websites has morphed into a powerhouse of possibilities.”

“The evolution includes automated marketing integration and partnerships with heavy hitters like Shopify and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, presenting merchants with fresh avenues for revenue and elevating the Prime membership experience for customers,” PYMNTS wrote in January.

Also Wednesday, Amazon announced the addition of a fully managed option to the supply chain services it offers to sellers, available for domestic pickups next month, with a global rollout expected by the year’s end.

“Sellers simply provide product details and pickup locations, and Amazon oversees the rest, including carrier pickup, inventory consolidation, strategic replenishment and placement into fulfillment centers nearest to customers, and continuous analytically driven optimization based on demand, inventory levels and costs,” said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of worldwide selling partner services at Amazon. “It’s as easy as pushing a button, and sellers reap the benefits of working capital gains, increased sales and a lot less effort.”