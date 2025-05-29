Report: Apple to Change How It Names Operating Systems

Apple reportedly plans to change how it names its operating systems, identifying them by a year rather than a version number.

The new names will be based on the upcoming year, rather than the current year, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (May 28), citing unnamed sources.

This naming system will begin with the companies’ next operating systems, so the updates will include iOS 26, iPad OS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26 and visionOS 26, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

According to the Bloomberg report, Apple is making the change to eliminate the confusion that comes from its current practice in which operating systems have different numbers because they debuted at different times and are now in different versions.

The company’s current operating systems include iOS 18, watchOS 12, macOS 15 and visionOS 2, per the report.

Apple will announce this change June 9 during its Worldwide Developers Conference, according to the report.

It was reported in March that with its next operating systems, Apple plans to make the most significant upgrade to the Mac since 2020 and to the iPhone since 2013.

The company plans to make the operating systems of its devices simpler to navigate and more consistent across its iPhone, iPad and Mac, Bloomberg reported March 10, citing unnamed sources.

The report said Apple’s revamp of its operating systems will include the style of icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons; simpler ways to navigate and control the devices; and innovations introduced on visionOS, the operating system for its mixed-reality headset.

It was reported May 22 that Apple plans to introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced smart glasses that would compete with Meta’s Ray-Bans and aims to launch these new products at the end of 2026.

The smart glasses are expected to be fitted with cameras, microphones, speakers and the Siri voice assistant. They will be able to handle phone calls, play music, provide live translations and deliver turn-by-turn directions, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

The smart glasses project is part of a broader effort by Apple to develop a “breakthrough AI product,” the report said.



