Report: Apple to Make Biggest Changes to Operating Systems in Years

Apple reportedly plans to make the operating systems of its devices simpler to navigate and more consistent across its iPhone, iPad and Mac.

To accomplish this, the tech giant is planning its most significant upgrade to the Mac since 2020 and to the iPhone since 2013, Bloomberg reported Monday (March 10), citing unnamed sources.

The update is expected to be delivered later this year as part of iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

According to the Bloomberg report, the company’s revamp of its operating systems will include the style of icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons; simpler ways to navigate and control the devices; and incorporate innovations introduced on visionOS, the operating system for its mixed-reality headset.

The new operating systems could help Apple distract observers from the delays in its artificial intelligence (AI) upgrades for its Siri digital assistant and boost demand for its devices, which slowed after the pandemic and only gradually recovered, the report said.

At the same time, the revamp could create a backlash among customers who use Apple devices to work, communicate and play, the report said.

Apple took the next step in the rollout of its suite of AI capabilities, Apple Intelligence, in January by turning it on by default in a software update for iPhones, iPads and Macs. Before that, users with iPhones that support Apple Intelligence were prompted to activate it when setting up their phone, a process that involved having to download software.

In February, Apple said that it plans to add those AI capabilities to another platform — its mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro — in April. Apple Intelligence will be available in beta in a software update, visionOS 2.4, with support for U.S. English, before expanding to include support for other languages throughout the year.

On Friday (March 7), Apple reportedly told Reuters that some AI improvements to Siri will be delayed until 2026. The company had previously said that Siri would see these enhancements this year. It did not give a reason for the delay.