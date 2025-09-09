FinCEN Director Cites ‘Urgent Need to Modernize’ AML Amid New Threats

Highlights
FinCEN is prioritizing modernization of AML and CFT systems to address increased cyber-enabled fraud and changing illicit finance tactics, Director Andrea Gacki told a Congressional subcommittee.
Beneficial ownership rule changes still leave some risk from domestic shell companies, despite efforts to reduce reporting burdens on small businesses.
New rulemaking is underway to apply Bank Secrecy Act standards to stablecoin issuers and digital asset platforms.
Anti-money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) need streamlining and modernizing as financial institutions face new threats from cyber criminals and illicit financial networks tied to everything from drug cartels to shadow banking to weapons procurement.