Apple Card Users Report Problems Paying On Amazon

Apple Card users are complaining that a glitch is preventing them from using the payment method on Amazon — and the option vanished as a choice without warning or reason, according to media reports on Friday (Oct. 23).

A source told AppleInsider that “the problem is not on Apple's or Goldman Sachs' end.”

Reddit user Horse_Dad2 shared that Amazon returns an error message when users try to re-add ApplePay, according to 9-5 Mac.

“When I finally got someone from Amazon on the phone, I was told that it was because their systems are starting to recognize the card number as Apple Pay, and amazon does not accept Apple Pay,” the user said on Reddit, per 9-5 Mac.

Others on Reddit also said they were experiencing the same thing on Amazon. “Just checked as well. My Apple Card has been removed from my Amazon Wallet. Tried to re-add it and getting this error ‘There was a problem. We’re sorry, we weren’t able to save your credit card information. Please enter it again or try using another form of payment.’”

An Apple Card user on Twitter said when he spoke to Amazon online, the agent was able to see the card on his end.

An Amazon spokesperson told PYMNTS that the problem is a glitch and that the eCommerce giant hasn't removed Apple Pay as a payment option. “We are aware of this technical issue and are actively working to resolve it as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

Amazon and Apple Card issues aside, new PYMNTS research indicates that use of the Apple Pay mobile wallet at physical stores soared 59 percent since March following a long stretch of inactivity. Apple Wallet debuted in 2014, but it wasn’t popular until the pandemic triggered a move towards contactless payments.

A special edition PYMNTS report called “Apple Pay At 6” shows that 90.8 million Americans have the ability to use Apple Pay at physical stores. It is estimated that Apple Pay could possibly expedite $889 billion in brick-and-mortar sales.

The Apple Card was released last year and has incentive programs like interest free product purchases and 3% cash back from select partners.

(This article has been updated with Amazon's response.)