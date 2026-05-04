Commercial Cards Put Float Back on the Table

Highlights
Buyer-funded B2B card payments are transforming AP by allowing buyers to extend payment timelines, preserve liquidity and optimize working capital.
Although buyers absorb transaction fees, these costs act as a “lever” by helping companies unlock liquidity without increasing debt while improving supplier relationships and payment efficiency.
Advances in payment infrastructure and commercial card models are making this approach scalable and flexible.
Watch more: Need to Know With David Bork of Boost Payment Solutions
David Bork is senior vice president of Boost 100 at Boost Payment Solutions.
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