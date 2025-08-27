Apple Music Live Radio Now Available on TuneIn-Partnered Connected Devices

Apple has made its Apple Music live radio stations available outside of its own native platform for the first time.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

All six free Apple Music live radio stations are now available on TuneIn, a specialist in live audio whose more than 200 connected device partnerships include smart speakers, headphones and automobiles, the companies said in a Wednesday (Aug. 27) press release.

The radio stations—Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, Apple Music Country, Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club and Apple Music Chill—were launched Wednesday on the TuneIn app and TuneIn.com. They are available to listeners around the world, according to the release.

In addition to the new distribution enabled by this partnership, Apple Music is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, CarPlay, Apple Vision Pro, online at music.apple.com, and on select smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices, per the release.

“Through our partnership with TuneIn, we’re able to bring that experience to even more people, extending beyond the Apple ecosystem and reaching music fans wherever they are,” Rachel Newman, co-head of Apple Music, said in the release.

TuneIn has more than 75 million monthly active users, according to the release.

TuneIn CEO Rich Stern said in the release: “With deep integrations across connected devices and cars, TuneIn is uniquely positioned to deliver premium content to listeners everywhere.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that with the new partnership, Apple aims to reach more listeners for its radio stations and draw some of them into its own ecosystem, where they can become paying subscribers to its music service.

The TuneIn app and website now have a link to Apple Music, where Apple can offer listeners paid subscriptions, according to the report.

TuneIn announced in April that it partnered with automotive cockpit electronics suppliers Visteon to integrate its global radio stations and podcasts into Visteon’s automotive apps.

The company said the rollout of TuneIn for these apps would begin in select regions and then expand to additional vehicles and countries.

In March, TuneIn partnered with South Korean mobility platform TMAP Mobility to make its radio stations and podcasts accessible in vehicles across South Korea, starting with Volvo Car Korea and Polestar Automotive Korea.