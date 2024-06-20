Tech Giants’ AI Audio Revolution: A Boon for Business?

Google DeepMind’s latest trick? Giving artificial intelligence (AI)-generated videos a voice.

The tech behemoth has unveiled a video-to-audio tool that could revolutionize content creation. By marrying pixels with text prompts, it creates soundtracks, effects and even dialogue for AI-generated clips.

Experts say that AI-created videos could be a game-changer for marketers and movie moguls alike. Imagine churning out ads or blockbuster scenes at the speed of thought. Marketing teams could A/B test jingles faster than you can say “cut.” Indie filmmakers might skip the sound guy altogether.

“The main advantage that AI tools offer is their incredible speed at tackling the necessary manual work that is a part of any creative project,” Hayden Gilmer, vice president of revenue at Waymark, an AI video creation company, told PYMNTS. “Think about building a brand profile, compiling assets, upscaling images, etc. All of these tasks are real work that takes time and adds cost. This time and expense were no small part of what made video content inaccessible to tiny, resource-strapped brands.”

Faster Custom Content

Gilmer said that brands can now handle all of the pre-production work with the click of a button, creating unique, engaging and completely custom content in seconds. Adding emerging capabilities, such as multi-language options and adaptability to different screen sizes and platforms, further expands the possibilities for marketers.

However, the integration of AI video tools is not without its challenges.

“From what we’ve seen, the primary challenge lies in applying the tech in a specific and strategic way. AI tools as they are today are not a replacement for humans; they’re best used as an incredible creative supplement to them,” Gilmer said.

This sentiment is echoed across the industry, where the tools have found a foothold, particularly in media sales departments.

“For instance, our video tool has found massive success in media sales departments across the U.S. When account executives, who are tasked with reaching out to small business advertisers, can bring up complete video ads with a single tap, it changes their conversations and changes the game. It’s not about replacing the human workforce; it’s about finding the existing problems in your business that GenAI can resolve,” Gilmer said.

AI Video Tools Abound

A growing number of AI video creation tools are coming onto the market. Luma AI’s new “Dream Machine” can turn a few lines of text into realistic video footage, revolutionizing rapid video creation. Now available to the public, this platform lets users type a descriptive prompt and receive a high-definition video clip in minutes.

AI startup Runway has unveiled Gen-3 Alpha, its latest AI video generator, and advanced camera control tools. This launch marks a step toward their ambitious “General World Models,” an AI system designed to simulate future events by building internal representations of environments.

Kuaishou’s new AI video tool, Kling, also has AI enthusiasts buzzing. Kling stands out by generating videos up to two minutes long in 1080p at 30 frames per second, outpacing competitors like Pika and Runway.

But it’s not all music to everyone’s ears. Sound designers and voice actors are tuning in with trepidation as they face new concerns about losing their jobs.

And in an era of deepfakes, the tool’s power to manufacture audio raises eyebrows. Brand guardians are already sweating over potential PR nightmares.

“As soon as someone finds out it’s AI and not a real person, a stigma is created, and a wall is put up on the views side because many people don’t want to just listen and work with a robot,” Wendi Whitney, a marketing manager at Cadence SEO, told PYMNTS.

She added, “people like people, and that will always be a need in marketing and advertising.”