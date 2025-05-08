Nearly 100% of Consumers Globally Engage Digitally Monthly

Digital activity is becoming nearly ubiquitous across the globe, though the intensity and nature of engagement reveal significant disparities linked to demographics, geography and infrastructure, according to a new report.

In the latest edition of “How the World Does Digital,” PYMNTS Intelligence documents the digital behavior of 67,000 consumers across 11 countries, collectively representing approximately 50% of the world’s GDP. The comprehensive survey delved into 40 everyday digital activities, categorized within 11 key areas or “pillars,” including banking, shopping and entertainment. This extensive approach aimed to provide detailed insights into both the frequency and diversity of digital engagement, offering a window into a country’s level of digital transformation by examining how consumers interact in the digital realm. The report reveals a landscape where nearly every consumer — close to 100% — engages in at least one digital activity each month. However, the study highlights a considerable gap in digital adoption, underscored by significant variations in the intensity of this engagement.

The report underscores that while digital activities are increasingly integral to daily life, making the world appear on the brink of a digital revolution, the depth and type of engagement are far from uniform. Key factors influencing these variations include country, generation and income levels. Generational differences are particularly pronounced, with younger cohorts, specifically Gen Z and millennials, engaging in “exponentially more activity days per month” than baby boomers.

The report points to a clear link between robust digital infrastructures and higher levels of digital engagement, citing countries like Singapore and the United States as examples exhibiting this trend. Brazil is also highlighted for its “remarkable digital activity,” suggesting potential for innovation within developing economies. Popular global digital pastimes identified in the survey include video streaming, messaging, mobile gaming and social media. The report details how consumers worldwide specifically engage with digital activities across entertainment, shopping and work domains.

Key findings highlighted in the report include:

Nearly 100% of consumers globally engage in at least one digital activity every month.

Younger generations, Gen Z and millennials, demonstrate exponentially greater digital activity days per month compared to baby boomers.

Countries possessing robust digital infrastructures, such as Singapore and the United States, exhibit higher levels of digital engagement.

Beyond detailing current engagement patterns, the “How the World Does Digital” report also aims to identify which countries are currently leading the charge in digital adoption. It also explores which sectors might be particularly “ripe for disruption” within the evolving digital economy. Overall, the report positions itself as a critical resource for unlocking insights into global consumer behavior and charting paths to success in the digital economy.



