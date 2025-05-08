Amazon Debuts AI-Powered ‘Enhance My Listing’ for Sellers

Amazon has introduced a way to help sellers maintain and optimize product listings.

“Enhance My Listing” is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool designed to let merchants keep their product information current, the eCommerce giant said in a Thursday (May 8) press release provided to PYMNTS.

“Selling partners update their listings from time to time to ensure they are relevant, reflective of seasonal trends, and appeal best to buyers,” the company said in a news release. “They’ve told us these updates can sometimes require substantial effort, so we wanted to simplify this process for them.”

According to the release, Enhance My Listing integrates with sellers’ existing product tools. The service is powered by Amazon Bedrock, which the company says lets it quickly evolve its generative AI models according to the latest customer activity and engagement.

Amazon says it uses those insights to generate “timely, relevant recommendations” for product titles, attributes, descriptions and missing details, saving sellers from needing to do that research. Sellers can review, customize or decline those recommendations at their discretion.

“We’ve seen great results and received positive feedback, but we also learned that sellers want to use these capabilities for more than just creating listings; they also want to leverage these tools for their existing listings,” Amazon said.

“Our selling partners told us that keeping listings unique and relevant requires adaptation to customer preferences, for example, by adding new attributes, adjusting to retail trends, or updating listings to attract holiday shoppers.”

The news comes as Amazon sellers are struggling in the face of U.S. tariffs on imported goods. It’s a struggle facing a lot of smaller companies these days.

Close to 20% of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) say they are pessimistic about their chances of remaining open over the next five years, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Brewing Storm: Why 1 in 5 Smaller Businesses Without Financing Fear They May Not Survive Tariffs.”

Last week saw a report from Reuters that argued that the effort of third-party sellers on platforms such as Amazon to stock up on products to avoid tariff costs will only work for a short amount of time.

That’s because consumers are also buying ahead to blunt the impact of tariffs, meaning merchants will eventually sell down their inventory, place new orders and face the challenge of avoiding price increases.

Analysts interviewed by Reuters said that it is unlikely merchants can stockpile enough inventory to address their needs for more than six months and that they will experience the full impact of tariffs in the second half of the year.



