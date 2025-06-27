Boost Elevates Payment Precision to Solve Cross-Border B2B Challenges

Highlights
Agentic AI is transforming B2B commerce by addressing inefficiencies across the customer life cycle — enhancing lead generation, sales enablement, client management and operations through insights and decision-making autonomy.
In B2B payments, agentic AI acts as an orchestrator, autonomously validating and executing payments while maintaining rigorous checks, guardrails and governance to ensure accuracy and reduce manual intervention.
Boost Payment Solutions is taking an approach to AI that is pragmatic and secure, integrating advanced models with existing infrastructure, emphasizing trust and control and targeting high-impact areas like cross-border payments for efficiency gains without sacrificing oversight.
