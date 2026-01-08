Neurosymbolic AI Aims to Make AI Safe for the C-Suite
Limitations of large language models have become harder to ignore as their adoption spreads into regulated and safety-critical environments. Hallucinations, weak causal reasoning and opaque decision paths have made many enterprises cautious about deploying generative artificial intelligence (AI) in areas such as healthcare, finance and industrial operations. A growing body of research and commercial experimentation suggests neurosymbolic AI may offer a way to narrow those gaps by combining statistical learning with explicit rules and logic.