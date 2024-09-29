B2B Payments 2024

Outlook 2024

How Platforms and Networks Will Power the Future of Business Payments

We'll explore how platform and network models, key to retail payment innovation, will drive the future of business payments. Each week focuses on a unique theme:

  • Week One: Platforms & Networks: Who, When and Why?
  • Week Two: Interoperability and The Role of Data & Standards
  • Week Three: Closed or Open Networks?
  • Week Four: Minding the Cash Flow

Event Schedule

07
oct
 12:00 pm ET

KEYNOTE

09
oct
 12:00 pm ET

Beyond the Pipes: Elevating Payment Gateways for Enhanced Commerce and A/R

Explore how payment gateways evolve from transaction facilitators to commerce enhancers and A/R management tools. Learn to create seamless checkouts, boost conversions, and automate invoicing for faster collections and better cash flow visibility.

10
oct
 12:00 pm ET

Maximizing Payment Efficiency and Growth in a Digital-First Economy

Discover how small tweaks in payment strategies can unlock growth, boost customer satisfaction, and enhance operational efficiency across financial services, gaming, and retail sectors. Learn to balance seamless payment experiences with complex security and cost challenges.

10
oct
 12:30 pm ET

How AI-Powered Business Payments Networks Drive Efficiency in Uncertain Times

Discover how AI transforms business payments, streamlining processes, accelerating cycles, and enhancing collections. Real-world examples reveal AI’s impact on AR, reducing DSO, and boosting cash flow and customer experience.

14
oct
 12:00 pm ET

Mastering Cross-Border Payments

Learn how interoperability and standards streamline APAC cross-border transactions. Discover practical tools like Guaranteed FX Rates, Multicurrency Netting, and APIs to manage risks, boost efficiency, and enhance transparency in global payments. Gain insights into reducing costs and improving oversight.

15
oct
 12:00 pm ET

The Future of B2B Payments: Virtual Cards, Tokenization, and Streamlined Acceptance Programs

Explore the strategic advantages of B2B card payments, such as improved cash flow and customer convenience, while addressing challenges like higher fees. Learn strategies to optimize card acceptance, the role of tech providers, and emerging trends like virtual cards and tokenization.

18
oct
 12:00 pm ET

Building a New Modernized Payments Platform (REPLAY)

Discover how J.P. Morgan and AWS created a fast, scalable credit card processing platform to meet gig economy demands and speed up money movement. Learn about the cloud’s flexibility in building custom capabilities, testing, scaling services, and enhancing the global payments ecosystem

21
oct
 12:00 pm ET

The Farmer’s Life: When Payday Only Comes Once or Twice a Year

24
oct
 12:00 pm ET

Harnessing AI-Enhanced Testing Solutions for Cross-Border Payments and Embedded Finance

Explore how AI-enhanced testing supports resilient operations in the open payments space. Learn how AI and crypto reshape payments, and how expert testing partners manage innovation risks and opportunities. Discover the importance of robust testing for global expansion and dynamic compliance.

28
oct
 12:00 pm ET

Streamlining Global Payments for Optimal Cash Flow

29
oct
 12:00 pm ET

Accelerating Payments Velocity: Strategies to Optimize Cash Flow and Drive Business Growth

Explore how payment velocity optimizes cash flow and drives growth. Learn strategies like early payment discounts and automated solutions to accelerate payments. Discover the role of real-time networks, open banking, and blockchain in enhancing B2B payments and cash flow visibility.

30
oct
 12:00 pm ET

Networks, GenAI, and Value-Added Services: Addressing Key Concerns for CFOs and Treasurers

30
oct
 12:30 pm ET

When The Government Says Go Cashless and Means It

31
oct
 12:00 pm ET

Transforming Cash Flow Management: Leveraging Networks, GenAI, and Value-Added Services

Discover how emerging technologies like generative AI and value-added services optimize cash flow and reduce working capital costs. Learn to enhance real-time visibility, improve forecasting, and automate processes for better decision-making. Gain practical strategies to tackle cash flow challenges and manage working capital efficiently.

