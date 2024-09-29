B2B Payments 2024

Celebrate the 5th anniversary of our exclusive virtual event this October! Register now for free and unlock 20+ episodes packed with game-changing insights on the future of business payments.
How Platforms and Networks Will Power the Future of Business Payments
We'll explore how platform and network models, key to retail payment innovation, will drive the future of business payments. Each week focuses on a unique theme:
Explore how payment gateways evolve from transaction facilitators to commerce enhancers and A/R management tools. Learn to create seamless checkouts, boost conversions, and automate invoicing for faster collections and better cash flow visibility.
Discover how small tweaks in payment strategies can unlock growth, boost customer satisfaction, and enhance operational efficiency across financial services, gaming, and retail sectors. Learn to balance seamless payment experiences with complex security and cost challenges.
Discover how AI transforms business payments, streamlining processes, accelerating cycles, and enhancing collections. Real-world examples reveal AI’s impact on AR, reducing DSO, and boosting cash flow and customer experience.
Learn how interoperability and standards streamline APAC cross-border transactions. Discover practical tools like Guaranteed FX Rates, Multicurrency Netting, and APIs to manage risks, boost efficiency, and enhance transparency in global payments. Gain insights into reducing costs and improving oversight.
Explore the strategic advantages of B2B card payments, such as improved cash flow and customer convenience, while addressing challenges like higher fees. Learn strategies to optimize card acceptance, the role of tech providers, and emerging trends like virtual cards and tokenization.
Discover how J.P. Morgan and AWS created a fast, scalable credit card processing platform to meet gig economy demands and speed up money movement. Learn about the cloud’s flexibility in building custom capabilities, testing, scaling services, and enhancing the global payments ecosystem
Explore how AI-enhanced testing supports resilient operations in the open payments space. Learn how AI and crypto reshape payments, and how expert testing partners manage innovation risks and opportunities. Discover the importance of robust testing for global expansion and dynamic compliance.
Explore how payment velocity optimizes cash flow and drives growth. Learn strategies like early payment discounts and automated solutions to accelerate payments. Discover the role of real-time networks, open banking, and blockchain in enhancing B2B payments and cash flow visibility.
Discover how emerging technologies like generative AI and value-added services optimize cash flow and reduce working capital costs. Learn to enhance real-time visibility, improve forecasting, and automate processes for better decision-making. Gain practical strategies to tackle cash flow challenges and manage working capital efficiently.
