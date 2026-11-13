AI Agents Start Paying Invoices Inside Supplier Portals
Small businesses showed more interest in using artificial intelligence to keep track of their bills than in using it to pay them. In a PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera survey of 2,474 small and mid-size businesses, 31% wanted AI from their financial institution to track expenses and bills, while 21% wanted it to pay bills or invoices. Among consumers surveyed for the same report, 22% wanted AI to track bills or subscriptions, and 19% wanted it to pay them.