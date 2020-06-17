Bank Regulation

FDIC: US Banks See Chargebacks Soar, Profits Tank Due To Pandemic

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

U.S. bank profits took a hit of 69.6 percent in profits in the first quarter of the year compared to the same time last year, according to Reuters.

The profits only hit $18.5 billion as the coronavirus pandemic continued to cause lenders to write off delinquent debt and horde billions to prevent more losses later on. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), over half of all banks ended up reporting a decline in profits, and 7.3 percent of lenders were unprofitable — the largest number since 2010. In addition, the total number of problem banks the FDIC was watching rose for the first time since 2011, with 54 firms in the first quarter, up from 51.

The new report by the FDIC, the first government report since the pandemic largely shifted every aspect of life, found that banks had set aside 280 percent more money than the previous year, totaling $38.8 billion, Reuters wrote.

FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams, calling the organization “born out of a crisis,” said it had been able to service clients “effectively,” though.

Banks saw a $1.2 trillion jump in deposits from the previous quarter as many investors cashed out of the stock market, and loan balances also jumped as companies tapped credit lines, with a 15.4 percent increase in commercial and industrial loans.

Banks like Chase and Wells Fargo have set about tightening the reins on their lending practices, looking to minimize the risk during the times of economic uncertainty. They’ve opted to focus for now on clients they already know, rather than take on new ones.

That could mean consumers could end up turning to nontraditional lenders for the time being, PYMNTS reported. Buy now, pay later firm Afterpay and other, similar services have seen huge upticks in activity since the pandemic started, as people look for ways to utilize credit without falling into old traps or high debt with the traditional banks, according to Afterpay CEO Anthony Eisen.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.6K
Digital Banking

TikTok’s ByteDance Bids For Singapore Banking License

4.3K
eCommerce

Why Digital’s 3.0 Shift May Take Longer Than We Think

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Might Testify Before House Committee
3.8K
Amazon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Amenable To Testifying Before House Committee

Visa
3.6K
Digital Payments

Visa, Facebook Link Up For P2P Payments, eCommerce On WhatsApp

3.5K
B2B Payments

From T-Shirts To PPE — What Hanes Learned From Its Supply Chain Pivot

Payment News: Amex Debuts Pay With Bank Transfer
3.3K
International

AmEx Cleared To Process Transactions In China

Tailored Brands Might Seek Bankruptcy Due To Pandemic
3.0K
Retail

Tailored Brands Might Seek Bankruptcy Due To Pandemic

How Businesses Are Redesigning Payments
3.0K
Healthcare

Senate Committee To Consider Telehealth’s Future

Chargeback Fears Lead To Delay In Merchant Funds
2.9K
Digital Payments

Chargeback Fears Prompts Delay Of Merchant Funds

2.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Xapo Stops Credit Payments for Crypto; Former CoinFlux Owner Pleads In Crypto-Laundering Case

PayPal: Digital Shift Is Retail’s ‘Super Bowl’
2.7K
Retail

PayPal: The Pandemic’s Digital Shift And Retail’s ‘Super Bowl’

2.7K
Mobile Commerce

Sam’s Club On Bringing The Digital Shift To Warehouse Stores

2.7K
Financial Inclusion

Dr. Annamaria Lusardi: FinTech Is Great, But No Substitute For Teaching Kids Financial Literacy

2.6K
Coronavirus

Airlines Are Using Frequent-Flyer Programs As Collateral For Loans To Stay Alive

Grocers Juggle Bottom Line, Food Delivery Costs
2.3K
Delivery

Grocers Juggle Bottom Line, Food Delivery Costs