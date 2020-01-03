Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Google Enables MetaMask Ethereum Wallet On Google Play; Crypto Holder Loses $16K In Ledger Malware Attack

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Daily: Google Reinstates MetaMask Crypto Wallet, Ledger Wallet User Loses $16K

Google banned ethereum crypto wallet MetaMask from the Android Google Play store on Dec. 26, citing a policy against cryptocurrency apps mining on mobile devices, according to reports. However, on Wednesday (Jan. 1), the company reversed the decision, saying that it reviewed its positioned.

“Happy New Year!” the MetaMask team said in a tweet. “Upon careful consideration, Google has permitted The MetaMask mobile app back on the Google Play (Android) store! Thanks to all the believers in an open web for speaking out in our support!”

MetaMask, in addition to being a digital wallet, is a decentralized app browser that allows for the use of distributed ledger blockchain apps like “Gods Unchained” and “CryptoKitties,” where customers can access and store crypto, as well as related virtual items.

“I very much hope that this was an honest mistake on the part of Google’s reviewers,” MetaMask Co-lead Developer Dan Findlay told Cointelegraph at the time, “but in combination with all the crypto YouTube bans, it definitely puts me at [unease] about how Google is engaging with decentralizing technologies. If people accept this behavior from a mobile monopoly like Google, we may not deserve something better.”

In other crypto news, a Twitter user named WizardofAus (@BTCSchellingPt) said that a Chrome extension for Ledger crypto wallets contained malware and stole money.

“Malware Chrome extension alert. If you have ‘Ledger Secure’ installed — REMOVE IT. The @ChromeExtension ‘Ledger Secure’ contains malware that passes your seed phrase back to the extension’s author. This is *not* a @Ledger product. Successfully used against @hackedzec,” WizardofAus tweeted.

A “former Trezor executive and contributor to the ‘Little Bitcoin Book,’ Alena Vranova, retweeted WizardofAus’ tweet” and said, “Another proof that the word ‘secure’ does not imply security.” There was 600 in Zcash stolen, worth about $16,000.

WizardofAus spoke about the dangers of extensions, saying: “Firstly, be very careful [of] what extensions you install. If you’re using the same computer for your crypto as you use generally, be extra diligent. Better to have a separate minimal machine — or use a virtual machine that is the only place you do crypto activity.”

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. The Key To Optimizing Merchant Services Study, a PYMNTS collaboration with Endava, examines merchants services providers’ (MSPs) current and future strategies for innovating value-added services. It is based on a survey of executives at more than 200 MSPs, including acquirers, independent sales organizations, payment gateways and payment facilitators.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Connected economy Connected economy
19.4K
Payments Innovation

Welcome To The Connected Economy

Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust
6.0K
B2B Payments

Alibaba On Why US Is The ‘Testing Ground’ For Global B2B eCommerce

podcast podcast
3.6K
Unattended Retail

USAT: How Emerging Tech Is Forging Unattended Retail’s Future

mobile payments mobile payments
3.5K
Digital Payments

Africa’s Quiet Cashless Payments Revolution

JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news
2.9K
Security & Fraud

JPMorgan Ups Security By Blocking FinTechs From Passwords 

What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade
2.6K
Innovation

CES 2020 Opens The Door On A New Decade

Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors
2.6K
Retail

Why Experts – Not Influencers – Are Retail’s Next Big Thing

Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets
2.5K
B2B Payments

Indonesia Likely To Implement Flat Rates For Digital Wallet Payments

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020 Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020
2.2K
Investments

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020

Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech
2.2K
International

Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech In 2020

CO-OP Financial Services API CO-OP Financial Services API
2.1K
Credit Unions

Credit Union’s API Drive To Digital Innovation

1.9K
Regulation

Why Turkish Banks Are Bullish On PSD2

How B2B Can Take A Page From B2C's Playbook How B2B Can Take A Page From B2C's Playbook
1.8K
B2B Payments

Why B2B Payments Should Take A Page From B2C’s Playbook

delayed sign delayed sign
1.8K
Accounts Payable

Deep Dive: AP Processing Delays And How New Payment Innovations Can Help

China’s Central Bank Pours $115B Into Growth China’s Central Bank Pours $115B Into Growth
1.8K
International

China’s Central Bank Pours $115B Into Economic Growth 