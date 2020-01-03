Google banned ethereum crypto wallet MetaMask from the Android Google Play store on Dec. 26, citing a policy against cryptocurrency apps mining on mobile devices, according to reports. However, on Wednesday (Jan. 1), the company reversed the decision, saying that it reviewed its positioned.

“Happy New Year!” the MetaMask team said in a tweet. “Upon careful consideration, Google has permitted The MetaMask mobile app back on the Google Play (Android) store! Thanks to all the believers in an open web for speaking out in our support!”

MetaMask, in addition to being a digital wallet, is a decentralized app browser that allows for the use of distributed ledger blockchain apps like “Gods Unchained” and “CryptoKitties,” where customers can access and store crypto, as well as related virtual items.

“I very much hope that this was an honest mistake on the part of Google’s reviewers,” MetaMask Co-lead Developer Dan Findlay told Cointelegraph at the time, “but in combination with all the crypto YouTube bans, it definitely puts me at [unease] about how Google is engaging with decentralizing technologies. If people accept this behavior from a mobile monopoly like Google, we may not deserve something better.”

In other crypto news, a Twitter user named WizardofAus (@BTCSchellingPt) said that a Chrome extension for Ledger crypto wallets contained malware and stole money.

“Malware Chrome extension alert. If you have ‘Ledger Secure’ installed — REMOVE IT. The @ChromeExtension ‘Ledger Secure’ contains malware that passes your seed phrase back to the extension’s author. This is *not* a @Ledger product. Successfully used against @hackedzec,” WizardofAus tweeted.

A “former Trezor executive and contributor to the ‘Little Bitcoin Book,’ Alena Vranova, retweeted WizardofAus’ tweet” and said, “Another proof that the word ‘secure’ does not imply security.” There was 600 in Zcash stolen, worth about $16,000.

WizardofAus spoke about the dangers of extensions, saying: “Firstly, be very careful [of] what extensions you install. If you’re using the same computer for your crypto as you use generally, be extra diligent. Better to have a separate minimal machine — or use a virtual machine that is the only place you do crypto activity.”