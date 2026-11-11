Square Makes Bitcoin Payments Free. Will Merchants Pay When the Promotion Ends?

Highlights
Bitcoin’s real test begins when free ends. Square’s 1% processing fee in 2027 will reveal whether merchants value Bitcoin acceptance enough to pay for it.
Cheaper rails don’t guarantee cheaper payments. Stablecoins, pay-by-bank and real-time payments reduce processing friction but shift costs around fraud, liquidity and consumer protections.
The next payments battle is over who captures the savings. As alternative rails become easier to access, competitive advantage will depend on merchant economics, consumer adoption and control of checkout.
Bitcoin has spent much of its existence trying to become a payment method. The launch this week by Square of always-on Bitcoin payment capabilities for its cohort of eligible merchants in the United States is about to test whether the infrastructure was ever the real obstacle.