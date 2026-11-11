Square Makes Bitcoin Payments Free. Will Merchants Pay When the Promotion Ends?

The next payments battle is over who captures the savings. As alternative rails become easier to access, competitive advantage will depend on merchant economics, consumer adoption and control of checkout.

Bitcoin’s real test begins when free ends. Square’s 1% processing fee in 2027 will reveal whether merchants value Bitcoin acceptance enough to pay for it.

Bitcoin has spent much of its existence trying to become a payment method. The launch this week by Square of always-on Bitcoin payment capabilities for its cohort of eligible merchants in the United States is about to test whether the infrastructure was ever the real obstacle.

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Square expanded Bitcoin acceptance across its eligible U.S. merchant network, making it possible for businesses to receive payments through the Lightning Network without holding cryptocurrency themselves. Square is also waiving processing fees through the end of 2026, removing another reason for merchants to avoid experimenting with cryptocurrency payments. There will be a 1% processing fee beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

The rollout, completed Tuesday (Nov. 10), brings the capability to a merchant ecosystem numbering more than 4 million businesses, although not every merchant is eligible or necessarily accepting Bitcoin.

Rather than asking businesses to adopt new financial infrastructure, Square is embedding cryptocurrency payments into software they already use. But the move also creates a test the cryptocurrency industry has largely avoided at scale. Do consumers actually want to spend Bitcoin when doing so becomes almost as easy as using a card?

Read also: Samsung’s 82-Million-Device Bet Shows Stablecoin Wars Moving Beyond Crypto

Distribution Is No Longer the Hardest Part of Crypto’s Payment Argument

For years, Bitcoin’s prospects as an everyday payment method have been constrained by a familiar combination of obstacles. Merchants faced unfamiliar wallet infrastructure, price volatility, accounting complications and limited consumer demand. Even businesses willing to accept cryptocurrency often had to integrate specialized payment providers.

Square’s approach eliminates several of these barriers. By incorporating Bitcoin acceptance into its existing point-of-sale ecosystem, the company can make the payment option available without requiring merchants to establish separate cryptocurrency relationships. Automatic conversion into dollars further reduces exposure to Bitcoin’s price fluctuations.

The commercial significance lies less in the technology itself than in how Square distributes it. The company already controls the checkout interface, merchant onboarding, transaction reporting and settlement experience. That gives Square an advantage many cryptocurrency payment startups lack. It doesn’t have to persuade businesses to adopt an entirely new provider before introducing a new payment method.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “From Asset to Everyday Money: Making Digital Currencies Spendable” found in July that monthly crypto card spending grew roughly 15-fold between early 2023 and late 2025, reaching an annualized rate of approximately $18 billion.

Still, availability is not adoption. Square’s merchant footprint measures potential distribution, not Bitcoin transaction volume. The company’s published eligibility restrictions, including the exclusion of New York businesses, mean the addressable market is narrower than the headline figure suggests.

At the same time, consumers use their credit cards for reasons extending beyond convenience. Rewards, credit access, fraud protections and familiar dispute processes can make cards attractive even when merchants bear higher acceptance costs. Crypto payments also need to overcome an education barrier.

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The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Wallet Effect: How Credit Unions Can Close the Digital Currency Access Gap” found in June that credit union members have a limited grasp on how various digital assets work, with 70% uncertain whether their institution supports stablecoin services.

See also: Nobody Told the ERP That Blockchain Won

The Real Competition Is for Small Business Checkout

Square’s Bitcoin strategy also illustrates how competition in payments is shifting from individual networks toward the platforms controlling merchant relationships.

Adding Bitcoin acceptance gives Square another payment option within an existing commercial relationship. It can introduce new capabilities without requiring businesses to change their primary technology provider. A platform capable of directing transactions across cards, digital wallets and alternative payment networks could gain additional influence over payment economics. Over time, that flexibility may strengthen its bargaining position with existing infrastructure providers.

Square’s parent company, Block, also operates Cash App, which supports Bitcoin transactions, alongside its merchant payments business. Connecting consumers who hold Bitcoin with businesses equipped to accept it could reinforce both sides of Block’s ecosystem.

At the same time, Square’s experiment is unfolding as other payment providers attempt to remove similar barriers through different technologies.

Stablecoins offer one approach. PNC Bank and Coinbase announced a pilot Monday (Nov. 9) that allows eligible corporate clients to receive USDC payments that are automatically converted into dollars, PYMNTS reported. Like Square’s Bitcoin model, the arrangement separates the payment instrument from the currency businesses ultimately hold.

As alternative payment methods become embedded in existing banking and commerce platforms, distribution barriers are falling. Businesses can offer new ways to pay without building entirely new financial operations.

The next phase of payment innovation will be defined less by how many merchants can accept a new payment method than by whether they can demonstrate a financial reason to prefer it. Square has made Bitcoin acceptance easy and temporarily free. Starting in 2027, merchants will begin deciding what that convenience is actually worth.

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