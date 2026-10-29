Walmart and Home Depot Set the Rules for AI Shoppers

Highlights
Walmart’s Agent Profiles, which are set to launch in November, let customers cap an agent’s spending at $50, $100 or $200 or approve every order, and agents never see customers’ card details.
Home Depot CIO Angie Brown said the retailer will admit AI agents that identify themselves and the customer they act for, and it is in talks with Meta about how its Muse agent should do that.
Eighty percent of merchants in the PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Agent Advantage” expect to pay a fee or commission on agent sales. A separate PYMNTS Intelligence report found only 15% of merchants have product data ready for agents to read.
An artificial intelligence (AI) agent can now put groceries in a cart and pay for them, and the retailer on the other end decides whether the agent gets in, what it can see and who pays when the order is wrong.