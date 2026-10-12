Meta and Sierra’s Poppy Lets Customers Set Limits for AI Agents

Highlights
Personal Agent Protocol, or Poppy, is an open standard from Meta and customer service AI company Sierra that has AI agents identify themselves to businesses and lets customers choose whether an agent can view their account, make changes or both.
In a live demo, Meta’s Muse agent used Poppy to connect with Rocket’s AI agent and got a Rocket executive a mortgage preapproval letter within moments.
Only 23% of merchants can clearly identify AI-driven traffic, PYMNTS Intelligence found. OpenAI, Visa and 33 others have joined Poppy as design partners.
When a personal artificial intelligence agent makes a purchase or fixes a problem for someone, it often signs in as that customer and clicks through pages built for people, according to a Friday (Oct. 9) blog post by customer service AI company Sierra. The business on the other end has no standard way to know it’s dealing with an agent or what the customer approved.