CE 100 Index Slips 1.3% as C3.ai and Nvidia Drag Enablers Group Lower

The wild roller coaster of post-earnings stock gyrations continued to impact the CE 100 Index, which gave up 1.3% through the past week — while broader market measures were mixed.

Eight of 11 pillars were lower, and February proved to be a month awash in red, as the CE 100 name, overall, was 2.1% lower.

Porch Group shares surged more than 61%, propelling the Live pillar of the CE 100 Index 5.4% higher. Though revenues were 12% lower through the most recent quarter, profitability metrics improved, as EBITDA (a rough measure of cash flow) was nearly $42 million, up $30.1 million from a year ago — and that measure was ahead of expectations. The company noted in its earnings release that “premium growth has restarted, “where in the quarter, new business premiums increased 50% compared to the prior year and “already in Q1 2025 new business premiums are double versus the prior year.”

Within the Eat segment of the CE 100 Index, which gained 5.2%, Dominos shares gathered 5.9%, building back some losses sustained in the wake of its own earnings report earlier last month, as revenues gained 2.9% in the fourth quarter, to $1.4 billion, and same store sales gathered 0.4%.

AI Names Push Enablers Pillar Lower

However, the Enablers vertical of the CE 100 Index was 4.2% lower, as AI-related headlines and earnings dominated the space. C3.ai shares led to the downside, plunging more than 17%. The company said in its earnings report last week that in its fiscal third quarter, revenue growth, year over year, was 26%, where that metric had been 29% in the previous quarter; subscription revenues were 22% higher in the most recent period, which was flat compared to the fiscal second quarter. Forward-looking guidance anticipates year-over-year revenue growth for the current fiscal fourth quarter of between 20% to 31%.

Nvidia shares declined 7.8%.

As PYMNTS reported, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said sales of the company’s most advanced chip architecture hit a record in the fourth quarter. Asked about headwinds from U.S. export controls of its most advanced chips to China, the company’s second-largest market, Nvidia officials said sales of its chips to China are about half from what they were before export restrictions. But as a percentage of revenue, it has remained the same. Nvidia said the impact is unknown and will depend on the timing, countries affected and the size of the tariffs. For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Nvidia expects to record revenue of $43 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts are expecting revenue of $42.05 billion.

Payment names were, as a group, 1.7% lower.

PayPal lost roughly 6%. We noted in our own reporting on last week’s investor day that the company is bolstering its omnichannel efforts under its “unified commerce” approach, as CEO Alex Chriss said PayPal continues its transformation from “a payments company to a commerce platform.” The event was held the same day the company announced PayPal Open, its new merchant platform, expanded efforts with Verifone to “win checkout” and detailed a broadening of its strategic pact with J.P. Morgan Payments to expand merchant acquiring and launch Fastlane in Europe and the U.K.

Diego Scotti, general manager of the company’s consumer group, said that PayPal’s “pay everywhere” efforts would include tap-to-pay, credit, and pay-later products and that debit has shown particular promise, as total payment volume (TPV) via debit cards has grown 100% year on year.

Frank Keller, GM of large enterprise, said that the company has been “laser focused on reimagining our checkout experiences,” and said that Fastlane has gained momentum, with more than 170 million accounts in the U.S. that are “Fastlane ready,” where merchants will see conversion lifts of 50% in guest checkouts. The company’s overall plan is to accelerate TPV by 8% to 10% in 2027, he said, and volumes should grow at eCommerce levels.

Mastercard shares moved this week on news that payments firm Unzer has debuted a pay-by-bank tool in conjunction with the payments network. Unzer Direct Transfer is an open banking-powered method that lets consumers pay directly from bank accounts without needing a credit or debit card. Mastercard shares gained 3.4%.