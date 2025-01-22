CPG Firms Missing Out as Treasurers Face Collaboration Barriers

Treasurers can play a vital role in consumer packaged goods (CPG) firms. Their input allows for better management of liquidity and positively influences the firm’s financial health. But how often is their expertise underused?

Treasurers at CPG firms report barriers, such as limited collaboration opportunities and a lack of understanding of their role, preventing them from fully contributing to strategic decisions. The consequences can be severe. Treasurers with limited influence report less cash flow predictability and more missed opportunities for financial optimization.

PYMNTS Intelligence data shows that an unsettling amount of department heads see treasurers as highly influential, highlighting a major disconnect. Most treasurers report facing three or more barriers to collaboration. These challenges restrict treasurers’ ability to drive financial stability and operational improvements. CPG firms looking to maximize their potential need to take a second look at the benefits treasurers can provide.

Inside “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Consumer Packaged Goods Sector,” you’ll discover:

Why just 43% of treasurers’ peers at CPG firms view them as highly influential in decision-making

The key obstacles treasurers face, including a lack of collaboration opportunities and limited recognition of the treasury’s value

How greater collaboration can improve cash flow predictability and reduce debt

How empowering treasurers can unlock operational efficiencies and long-term growth opportunities

This report provides valuable insights into optimizing treasury functions for better cash flow and strategic outcomes for CPG financial leaders and executives. It provides data-driven strategies and actionable solutions. Download your copy today.

About the Report

“The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Consumer Packaged Goods Sector” is a PYMNTS Intelligence and Citi collaboration. It examines how CPG firms can overcome barriers to treasurer involvement and harness their expertise to improve financial performance. This edition explores the influence gap faced by treasurers and its direct impact on cash flow predictability and operational outcomes. It draws on data from a survey held between April 9, 2024, and May 28, 2024, which included 100 CPG treasurers and department heads from finance, strategy and operations.