Real-Time Payments Surge Globally as US Raises Limits, Brazil Drives Digital Inclusion

The growth of real-time payments has been global in scope, and as detailed in the latest “Real-Time Payments World Map,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and The Clearing House, there’s an increasing maturity and broadening adoption of instant payment systems.

Increased transaction limits indicate that a variety of new use cases are coming to the forefront, particularly in commercial settings. A significant development in the United States is the recent increase in The Clearing House’s RTP network transaction limit to $10 million, up from $1 million as of Feb. 9.

The recent boost to transaction limits is leagues above the initial limit. When The Clearing House (TCH) launched its RTP® network in 2017 — the first new payments infrastructure in about 40 years — the transaction limit was $25,000. Jim Colassano, TCH’s senior vice president of RTP Product Development, told PYMNTS in the wake of the $10 million ceiling announcement that, “we’re seeing an explosion of new use cases on the network, and we’re seeing a lot more activity.”

This enhancement has already facilitated substantial intercompany transfers, exemplified by BNY Mellon’s $10 million liquidity management transaction for its client Computershare. The fact that over 285,000 businesses now utilize the RTP rail monthly signals a growing corporate appetite for higher-value instant payments.

Brazil’s ‘Game Changer’

In nations such as Brazil, instant payments are finding wide embrace, as central bank initiatives have proven to be a tailwind. As André Cazotto, investor relations officer, M&A, and corporate strategy officer at PicPay, told PYMNTS in April, “the central bank played a huge role in digital inclusion and competition. Pix — the instant payment system — was a game-changer. In 2024 alone, 155 million people used Pix for transactions totaling over 27 trillion reais.”

The Pix instant payment network is set to introduce a recurring payments feature, Pix Automático, in June. This functionality will streamline recurring billing for both consumers and businesses by automating payments for utilities, streaming services and other regular expenses, potentially reducing reliance on multiple banking partnerships.

The real-time payments ecosystem is also attracting new entrants, particularly in the digital wallet arena. Social media giant X is poised to launch its “X Money Account” in late 2025, partnering with Visa to enable in-platform peer-to-peer payments linked to debit cards via Visa Direct. This move indicates the potential for significant disruption and expanded reach for real-time payments within social media platforms.

Infrastructure providers are also bolstering their capabilities. FIS recently achieved full send capabilities certification for the FedNow® Service, building upon its previous receive-only certification. This advancement allows FIS to support the complete payment lifecycle for its partner banks on the Federal Reserve’s real-time payments rail, including instant payments for various use cases like loans, rent and bills.



