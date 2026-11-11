Retailers Face a Spending Squeeze Beyond Struggling Households

Highlights
In September, 41% of U.S. adults lived paycheck to paycheck and kept up with bills, compared with 25% who lived paycheck to paycheck and struggled to pay them.
Among buyers who considered subscriptions optional, the share who would cut them early was 18 percentage points higher for consumers living paycheck to paycheck and keeping up with bills.
Mortgage or homeownership costs were the expense most often named as the one consumers would protect longest in all three financial groups.
Consumers who lived paycheck to paycheck and kept up with their bills bought from an average of 1.9 discretionary categories over the previous year. That put them closer to consumers who struggled to pay bills, who bought from 1.6 categories, than to those who didn’t live paycheck to paycheck, who bought from 2.5.