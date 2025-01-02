Year-End Data Shows Consumers Pick Credit Cards for Rewards, Debit for Convenience

Are you seeing the full picture of how consumers are choosing to pay? Consumer behavior is complex, but their payment patterns reveal valuable business opportunities.

The latest data from PYMNTS Intelligence reveals that digital wallets are continuing to gain traction. Nonetheless, consumers’ preference for debit cards in everyday transactions remains strong. This isn’t just about which method is “winning.” Crucially, we find consumers’ payment choices are driven by both convenience and strategy. Understanding these nuances will help you understand how these behaviors impact your business and which strategies to adopt.

This eBook dives deep into current consumer payment trends. You’ll gain a clear understanding of preferred payment methods across various categories, the underlying reasons behind those choices and how these preferences are evolving. For example, the data highlights how consumers are most likely to cite convenience when explaining why they use debit cards. In contrast, consumers said rewards programs or cash back options was the top reason for using credit cards.

This January 2025 eBook explores 10 impactful insights into the consumer payment preferences, backed by data and analysis.

Discover why grocery shoppers are opting for debit and why this payment habit is so “sticky.”

Uncover where brick-and-mortar stores are ahead of eCommerce.

Explore how digital wallet adoption rates varies by purchase type.

Learn which factors are driving credit card usage in stores.

This eBook offers actionable insights into the current state of the payments ecosystem. PYMNTS Intelligence’s findings show that consumer behavior is complex, but there are factors driving payment preferences.

About the eBook

“How People Pay — 10 Impact Statements eBook,” a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive, is based on monthly editions of “How People Pay Report” published in 2024. This eBook draws on a series of surveys conducted between June 2022 and November 2024 that examined how U.S. consumers paid for their most recent transactions. These reports were based on survey samples that were census-balanced to match the U.S. adult population in a set of key demographics.