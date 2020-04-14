Coronavirus

Companies Buy Time To Pay On Imports By Using Slower Shipping

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Companies Use Slow Shipping To Delay Paying

In any other economy, companies that order products overseas want fast shipment. Not anymore, according to the Financial Times (FT).

The coronavirus pandemic has turned everything around, and merchants will do anything, even pay more, to slow shipments down.

“Anything that can delay the shipment in China, on the water, or before it hits the port of Los Angeles is helping us,” Jeff Schrimmer, president of Windy City Novelties, told FT. “Every day they hold it is another day’s grace period to weather the storm.”

Schrimmer’s Illinois party supply retailer typically imports as many as 100 sea containers four times a year. The 40-foot crates are typically filled with balloons, party decorations, glow sticks, necklaces and more.

Before the coronavirus, Schrimmer was willing to pay a premium to get the products delivered from China faster than the normal 30-day ocean trip. But last month, as governors encouraged people to stay home, revenues slipped by more than 80 percent.

In March, his company was “frantically trying to import goods” after the Chinese government shuttered factories, he said.

“Right now, I’m doing an about-face and saying: ‘Please wait. Please hold on,’” he told FT. “You know, give me a few weeks to get my feet underneath me again.”

About 90 percent of the world’s trade, like the more than 17,000 products Windy City Novelties carries, sail the ocean blue to get here. Today, floating storage devices are the answer.

Mohammed Esa, senior vice president at Agility Logistics, a Kuwait-based freight company, told FT his customers now want the containers to become floating storage devices.

“So, the slower they get to the European, the U.S. markets, the better because there’s nowhere for them to go at this point in time,” he said.

Maersk, a Denmark company that offers among the world’s largest container ships, and Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC), a Swiss-Italian international shipping line, are offering so-called “suspension of transit” options.

“It will also free up space at origin factories and warehouses and avoid excess inventory at site, bringing cargo closer to destination markets and alleviating the risk of congestion or closure at ports of discharge,” MSC said in a statement, according to FT.

“I’ve heard people having containers literally on the dock in China and then saying they don’t want it,” said James Newsome, CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority, FT reported. “What nobody anticipated is how quickly the western economies have gone down…”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020 | 11:30 AM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from PSCU, BECU and PenFed on Tuesday April 14th at 11:30 am ET to dissect a wave of innovation that’s reinventing the credit union as we know it. The panel will delve into revelations from the latest PYMNTS “Credit Union Innovation Index” and look at how the credit union sector is responding to the COVID-19 crisis for members. Learn how changes to the CU landscape are transforming that sector as Webster and top decision-makers explore “360° of Credit Union Innovation.”

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans
7.0K
Coronavirus

Companies Enlist Lobbyists For Stimulus Funds

The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy
6.8K
Coronavirus

The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy

Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit
5.6K
Economy

COVID-19’s Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit, Report Says

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers
5.4K
Personnel

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amid Ordering Boom

MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19 MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19
4.7K
Coronavirus

MBA Students Petition For Tuition Refunds Due To Coronavirus

PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans
4.6K
Disbursements

PayPal Approved To Process SMB PPP Loans

Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery
4.4K
Economy

Fed’s Kashkari: Quick Economic Rebound Unlikely

SoftBank SoftBank
4.0K
Investments

SoftBank’s Struggling Vision Fund On Track To Lose $16.5B

JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards
3.8K
Loans

JPMC To Require 700 Credit Score, 20 Pct Down For New Mortgages

banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses
3.5K
Banking

Banking On A Rough Earnings Season For Banks

Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack
2.9K
Security & Fraud

Hacker Hits Italy-Owned Bank’s Emails, Data Breach Unknown

coronavirus stimulus loans coronavirus stimulus loans
2.6K
Security & Fraud

Why PPP Will Be A Pivot Point For The Future Of Digital Security

stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks
2.4K
Disbursements

Consumer Stimulus Payments Expected This Week

Apple Apple
2.4K
Apple

Apple Pushes Toward Redesigned iPhone Release

How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus
2.4K
Fraud Prevention

Securing The New Commerce Normal