Second Coronavirus Wave Intensifies In Europe

Europe is going through a second wave of COVID-19 infections, with an escalating surge in new cases triggering another round of restrictions, including lockdowns, according to numerous reports on Thursday (Oct. 15). 

The climbing infection rate in Europe is “out of control,” Ian Shepherdson told CNBC on Tuesday (Oct. 13). Europe has now topped 7.2 million confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The U.S. has 7.9 million and India has 7.3 million, according to John Hopkins data.

Over the past week, Europe has been averaging over 100,000 new infections each day, and now accounts for about one-third of all COVID-19 cases worldwide. A public health state of emergency was declared in France, where the number of new cases almost doubled overnight. On Wednesday (Oct. 14), France had 22,591 cases, up from 12,993 the day prior. Starting on Saturday (Oct. 17), citizens will be under curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next four weeks.

In Germany, new infections hit 6,638, according to the public health body the Robert Koch Institute, up from 2,639 a week earlier. New rules to curb the contagion were announced, varying from state to state.

The U.K. is considering a national lockdown, but for now has instituted strict requirements for Liverpool and its suburbs. Gyms and casinos were closed, as well as bars that don’t sell food. It’s expected that London and parts of northern England will follow.

Economist Mark Zandi said in May that a second wave of the coronavirus in the U.S. could trigger another depression. Scientists have said that compliance with the use of masks is important to avoid a reprise.

A PYMNTS report found that the decision to reopen must weigh the economic impact of keeping the economy locked down against the availability and effectiveness of treatments that will mitigate or eliminate the risk of another serious outbreak.

