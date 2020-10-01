Cryptocurrency

European Central Bank Seeks Trademark Of ‘Digital Euro’ Term

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
ECB Takes Step Toward Launching Digital Euro

The European Central Bank (ECB) has taken what could be a big first step toward launching a digital currency.

Even as it wraps up a study of the pros and cons of launching a digital currency, ECB executives want to trademark the term “digital euro,” Bloomberg reports.

The central bank’s legal office has filed an application for the trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, which was confirmed by a spokesman for the ECB, the news service reported.

The ECB is expected to soon release its assessment of whether to launch a digital euro, a move that comes as central banks around the world explore digitization amid a time of revolutionary change in the payments sector.

ECB President Christine Lagarde has been talking the issue up, telling members of the European Parliament last week that a public airing of the highly anticipated digital currency report is only a matter of days away.

“The Eurosystem has so far not made a decision on whether to introduce a digital euro. But, like many other central banks around the world, we are exploring the benefits, risks and operational challenges of doing so,” Lagarde told EU lawmakers. “We have a duty to play an active role in balancing the risks and benefits of innovation in payments, so that money continues to serve Europeans well.”

In particular, Lagarde, in previous remarks, has pushed the idea of a digital euro as a crucial alternative to private digital currencies. A digital currency would be a supplement to cash, not a replacement, the ECB chief has said.

Lagarde has also called upon European governments to boost education to ensure that workers across the broader economy are able to take advantage of the emerging digital economy and to avoid creating another divide in the labor market.

——————————

PYMNTS TV LIVE OCTOBER SERIES: B2B PAYMENTS 2021 – WHAT WILL YOU CHANGE? 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border. Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.7K
Merchant Innovation

NEW REPORT: How Voice Assistants Help Win Consumer Spend – And Their Trust

5.3K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Debuts Men's Shopping Service For $4.99 A Month

4.0K
Investments

Stripe Heads Up $12M Funding Round For Payments Processor Startup PayMongo

3.7K
Mastercard

Mastercard Aims To Clear Up Transaction Confusion on Digital Statements

3.1K
Retail

Why Millennials And Gen Z Could Save 2020's Holiday Shopping Season

2.8K
B2B Payments

Ceridian: Payroll Modernization Readies The Public Sector For Next-Gen Talent

stimulus
2.5K
Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin Return To The Stimulus Negotiation Table

2.4K
Buy Now Pay Later

OAK + FORT: Flexible-Payment Plans Boost Luxury Purchases

2.3K
Amazon Payments

Amazon One Lets Consumers Pay With Their Hand

Mastercard
2.2K
Payment Methods

ACI Worldwide, Mastercard Join Together To Ramp Up Real-Time Payments

2.2K
Omnicommerce

Restaurants, C-Stores Prep For A Post-Pandemic Omnichannel Future

2.2K
Commerce Connected

Using 5G To Build Tomorrow’s Smart Cities, Today

What’s Next After The Great GDP Snapback?
2.2K
Economy

US GDP declined by 31.4 percent in Q2, Slightly Better Than Estimates

2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sets New Record For Days Closed At Over $10K; Conaway Introduces Bill To Make Crypto A Commodity

2.0K
Personnel

Goldman Shuffles The Marcus Executive Deck