Big Retail Stablecoins May Be Game-Changers or Simply Gift Cards on the Blockchain

Highlights
Issuing their own stablecoins could enable big retailers to save billions of dollars in interchange and processing fees.
But consumers may perceive retail-specific stablecoins as akin to prepaid cards or gift cards, raising questions about their appeal compared to credit cards.
Implementing stablecoins for consumer payments at checkout may prove complex, and retailers would need to establish significant reserves of assets.
Big Retail’s commerce ecosystems may prove to be fertile ground for new payment methods, particularly proprietary stablecoins.