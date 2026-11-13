Crypto Is Getting Better at Absorbing Hacks Than Preventing Them

Crypto’s biggest selling point may be its biggest security challenge. Instant settlement and fewer intermediaries remove friction, but they also eliminate opportunities to detect, interrupt and reverse fraud.

Two years of hacks expose the same security blind spots. Compromised credentials, manipulated transaction approvals and weak operational oversight keep turning legitimate access into irreversible theft.

Crypto can replace stolen billions, but can it stop the next hack? Binance’s reimbursement highlights an industry capable of absorbing losses without eliminating the vulnerabilities behind them.

When a financial institution loses billions of dollars to hackers, replacing the money is supposed to be the beginning of the recovery, not the end of the story.

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Cryptocurrency is finding that out the hard way.

Binance said Thursday (Nov. 12) that it replaced all tokens stolen in an October cyberattack that drained approximately $6.3 billion from the world’s largest crypto exchange, PYMNTS reported. The announcement came as authorities in the United States disclosed that more than $2.7 billion in stolen assets had been frozen, including more than $1.2 billion subject to court-authorized seizure or restraint.

The question is no longer simply whether crypto companies can reimburse customers after a breach but whether the industry’s security architecture can evolve quickly enough to make these extraordinary reimbursements unnecessary. An industry built around instantaneous settlement, programmable assets and reduced dependence on financial intermediaries is discovering that some of these same capabilities complicate the controls needed to protect institutional-scale pools of capital.

Read also: Crypto Lobbies for Looser Rules as Stolen Billions Disappear

Years of Blockchain Hacks, One Recurring Digital Asset Vulnerability

The scale of the Binance attack is unprecedented. The underlying security challenges are not. In 2024, hackers stole approximately $2.2 billion from cryptocurrency platforms across 303 incidents, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. That represented a roughly 21% increase in stolen value from the previous year.

What was revealing, however, was where attackers concentrated their efforts. Private-key compromises accounted for 43.8% of stolen cryptocurrency that year, while centralized exchanges increasingly became attractive targets, per the analysis. Japan’s DMM Bitcoin lost approximately $305 million, and India’s WazirX suffered a roughly $235 million breach.

By February 2025, the industry’s largest vulnerabilities had shifted further into the operational systems surrounding digital assets. Hackers stole approximately $1.5 billion from Bybit after compromising the process used to authorize transactions from its wallets.

The attack demonstrated that even sophisticated multisignature custody arrangements could be undermined when the systems presenting transactions to authorized signers could not be trusted.

Across these incidents, the common vulnerability is not necessarily blockchain technology itself. It is the infrastructure connecting human decisions, privileged credentials, transaction approvals and irreversible transfers.

See also: Crypto’s Biggest Theft Meets Blockchain’s Next Institutional Test With Binance Hack

The distinction matters because improving the cryptography underlying a blockchain does little to protect an organization whose authorized employees or systems have been manipulated into approving a fraudulent transaction.

Blockchain networks can execute transactions continuously, across borders and without requiring the same layers of intermediary approval. Once a valid transaction is confirmed, reversing it generally requires extraordinary intervention rather than a routine administrative process.

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Traditional financial infrastructure, by contrast, has spent decades developing mechanisms that deliberately slow certain transactions. Banks impose approval hierarchies, settlement windows, transaction limits, fraud reviews and procedures for reversing unauthorized activity. These controls introduce friction, but they also create opportunities to interrupt suspicious transfers before losses become permanent.

Read also: The Stablecoin Sandwich Is Missing the Trust Layer

Customer Reimbursement Is Not the Same as Industry Resilience

Binance’s reimbursement demonstrates that large crypto businesses can mobilize financial resources after an attack.

While replacing customer balances addresses one dimension of financial harm, it does not independently establish that the underlying vulnerability has been eliminated, that all affected assets have been recovered or that the institution could withstand another comparable incident.

For financial institutions considering tokenized deposits, stablecoin settlement or digital asset custody, the relevant question is not whether a blockchain can securely record a transaction. It is whether the surrounding institution can establish that the transaction was authorized, appropriately reviewed and consistent with its risk policies before settlement becomes irreversible.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Waiting for Certainty: Why Most CFOs Are Holding Back on Crypto and Stablecoins” revealed in March that most middle-market companies remain cautious about digital assets, as 13% of firms use stablecoins and just 5% use other cryptocurrencies.

PYMNTS Intelligence’s “2025 State of Fraud and Financial Crime in the United States” found in December that 68% of financial institutions increased their cyber budgets year over year.

The Binance incident offers evidence that crypto’s financial and investigative defenses have become more capable. Coordinated asset freezes, law enforcement intervention and customer reimbursement are advances.

Yet the industry’s central challenge remains unresolved. Crypto has become better at making customers whole after money disappears. Its next competitive advantage may depend on proving that the money is harder to steal in the first place.

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