Crypto Is Getting Better at Absorbing Hacks Than Preventing Them

Highlights
Crypto can replace stolen billions, but can it stop the next hack? Binance’s reimbursement highlights an industry capable of absorbing losses without eliminating the vulnerabilities behind them.
Two years of hacks expose the same security blind spots. Compromised credentials, manipulated transaction approvals and weak operational oversight keep turning legitimate access into irreversible theft.
Crypto’s biggest selling point may be its biggest security challenge. Instant settlement and fewer intermediaries remove friction, but they also eliminate opportunities to detect, interrupt and reverse fraud.
When a financial institution loses billions of dollars to hackers, replacing the money is supposed to be the beginning of the recovery, not the end of the story.
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Binance, Bitcoin, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Cybersecurity, fraud, Hackers, News, PYMNTS News, scams, Security