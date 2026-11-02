Crypto’s Biggest Theft Meets Blockchain’s Next Institutional Test With Binance Hack

Highlights
Crypto’s biggest hack exposes a bigger problem. Binance’s $6.3 billion breach dwarfs previous thefts, revealing how crypto’s financial footprint has outgrown its institutional safeguards.
Binance survived. Could the next exchange? Emergency reserves, asset freezes and corporate funds helped contain the damage, but crypto still lacks standardized mechanisms to absorb losses and restore liquidity.
Regulators are preparing for crypto contagion. South Korea is testing how an exchange collapse could threaten traditional banks, exposing the next challenge: preventing a crypto liquidity crisis from becoming a broader financial one.
The crypto sector has had its fair share of crimes, scandals, thefts and embarrassments.