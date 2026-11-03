Crypto Lobbies for Looser Rules as Stolen Billions Disappear

Highlights
Binance may have stabilized withdrawals, but the stolen billions remain the bigger problem. Replenishing customer funds is one thing. Tracing and recovering crypto scattered across wallets, mixers and networks is another.
Crypto wants fewer regulatory barriers as its accountability gaps widen. Circle’s push for permissionless infrastructure raises the stakes for regulators already struggling to balance financial innovation with fraud prevention and enforcement.
The real regulatory test isn’t how fast crypto moves money. It’s whether anyone can stop it. The Binance breach exposes a widening gap between blockchain’s promise of frictionless finance and its ability to recover stolen assets, contain financial crime and assign responsibility.
The scales of cryptocurrency’s existential crisis regarding traditional finance and decentralized finance were always going to be tipped by crime. They’ve gotten a nearly $7 billion push since Friday (Oct. 30).
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