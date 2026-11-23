Highlights
OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki proposed perplexity, a metric for how well a model predicts text, as a common score for comparing AI models and setting shared limits on development.
A lower score means better predictions, and OpenAI’s log-perplexity score fell from about 0.99 for GPT-3.5 to below 0.8, as math and cybersecurity skills emerged.
Google DeepMind researchers say a low score does not prove accuracy, while Microsoft’s AI chief says labs’ scores are not directly comparable. Pachocki set no first limit or date.
Artificial intelligence developers often learn what a new model can do only after they have built it. OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki wants the industry to watch one metric that he says tracks how intelligent a model is, and to agree on limits tied to that metric until safety tools catch up.