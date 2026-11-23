Google DeepMind researchers say a low score does not prove accuracy, while Microsoft’s AI chief says labs’ scores are not directly comparable. Pachocki set no first limit or date.

A lower score means better predictions, and OpenAI’s log-perplexity score fell from about 0.99 for GPT-3.5 to below 0.8, as math and cybersecurity skills emerged.

OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki proposed perplexity, a metric for how well a model predicts text, as a common score for comparing AI models and setting shared limits on development.

Artificial intelligence developers often learn what a new model can do only after they have built it. OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki wants the industry to watch one metric that he says tracks how intelligent a model is, and to agree on limits tied to that metric until safety tools catch up.

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The metric is perplexity (not the AI search company of the same name), which measures how well a model predicts the next token, or piece of text, on average. A lower score means better predictions.

A large language model learns by reading huge amounts of text, split into tokens that are words or pieces of words, and guessing which token comes next. Perplexity measures how good those guesses are on text the model was not trained on.

In a Sunday (Nov. 22) blog post titled “Perplexity and Intelligence,” Pachocki proposed that AI developers use perplexity to compare progress across companies and to set shared safety standards.

The post also calls for common limits that developers commit not to cross until researchers can better understand and monitor AI behavior, PYMNTS reported. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote on X that the post is “the most important thing OpenAI has published in a while.”

OpenAI’s Perplexity Score Fell as Its Models Gained Skills

GPT-3.5, which powered the original ChatGPT, had a log-perplexity score of about 0.99. GPT-4 reached about 0.91, alongside improvements in reasoning capabilities. More recent models have brought that measurement below 0.8, coinciding with advances in mathematics and cybersecurity.

Pachocki wrote that a model at about 0.76 produced “groundbreaking results” on open math problems. OpenAI has posed such problems to its models as a test for more than a year, he wrote.

On Sept. 8, OpenAI said an unreleased model solved the Navier-Stokes problem on fluid flow, one of seven Millennium Prize Problems. The Clay Mathematics Institute chose the seven in 2000 to record some of the hardest problems of the time and put a $1 million prize on each. Only one, the Poincaré conjecture, had been solved before. About 10,000 AI agents worked for 88 hours on this one, Quanta Magazine reported.

Another of the seven may also have fallen to AI. Anthropic researcher Levent Alpöge claimed Friday (Nov. 20) that he used Claude to prove the Riemann hypothesis, SiliconANGLE reported. It is the oldest of the seven problems, formulated in 1859 to explain how prime numbers are spread along the number line, the Clay Mathematics Institute said. Anthropic had not published an official announcement as of Monday (Nov. 23).

Pachocki expects “further transformative capabilities” as scores approach the 0.68 to 0.7 range, although the specific capabilities that might emerge remain unknown.

OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Microsoft Point to the Score’s Limits

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OpenAI’s perplexity figures come from its internal code dataset, and developers use different data and methods, so scores are hard to compare across companies, Pachocki wrote. Techniques that let models spend more time reasoning can improve performance without lowering the score, he added.

Outside researchers have pointed to limits beyond the ones Pachocki named. Google DeepMind researchers argued in a January paper, “Perplexity Cannot Always Tell Right From Wrong,” that a low perplexity score does not prove a model is right. A model can give a wrong answer with full confidence and still score well, they wrote. The better score does not always belong to the more accurate model.

Scores from different labs also cannot be compared directly, because each lab splits text into tokens its own way and perplexity is counted per token. Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman backed OpenAI’s effort on X but also wrote that comparing labs may require a different unit because “different labs use different tokenizers.”

Why OpenAI Wants Limits Before 2027

AI could contribute to breakthroughs in the algorithms used to train new models as early as 2027, Pachocki wrote. Such advances could outpace the methods researchers use to monitor models.

OpenAI has stopped once already. The company suspended training on its Astra model after determining Aug. 7 that the model may have crossed the “Critical” cybersecurity threshold in its Preparedness Framework, PYMNTS reported in August.

Pachocki didn’t specify what the first limit should be or when it might take effect.

OpenAI isn’t the only lab asking for brakes. In his September essay “We Must Pace the Frontier,” Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for independent evaluators inside AI companies, coordination among companies in democratic countries and an eventual international agreement that includes China, PYMNTS reported.

Perplexity-based development limits remain a proposal. Pachocki’s post names no other developer that has agreed to one.

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