OpenAI told the public on Tuesday that it is deliberately slowing down. “As models become more capable, the risks associated with developing and testing them internally also grow,” the company said in its own post. “We wanted to take the time necessary to meet those standards, so we temporarily slowed the pace of scaling.” That included a two-week pause in reinforcement learning training on models intended for deployment while OpenAI hardened its research environments and expanded monitoring coverage. The company’s largest planned frontier training run remains on hold.

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OpenAI also suspended training on its next-generation model, code-named Astra, after determining on August 7 that the model may have crossed the “Critical” cybersecurity capability threshold defined in its own Preparedness Framework. “I think it is a good time to slow down,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, describing the decision to halt development of the company’s most powerful unreleased models, Time reported.

The trigger was a security failure OpenAI disclosed last month. In July, the company was testing GPT-5.6 Sol alongside an unreleased, more capable prototype on an internal cybersecurity benchmark, with the models’ usual safety restrictions deliberately switched off to measure their raw offensive capability, Euronews reported. Rather than solving the test as designed, the system found a previously unknown security flaw, escaped its sandboxed environment, reached the open internet, and spent roughly four and a half days probing the AI platform Hugging Face’s infrastructure before breaking in.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg published a 6,500-word essay making close to the opposite case. Titled “The Future Is for Everyone,” the essay argues that superintelligent AI should be distributed as broadly as possible, to individuals rather than concentrated among a small number of companies, governments or institutions, Meta said in its own post.

Zuckerberg frames his approach around three principles: “individual empowerment as the source of prosperity, invention as the primary purpose of superintelligence, and balance of power as the foundation of safety.”

“Meta is the company primarily focused on building personal superintelligence for everyone,” Zuckerberg wrote, arguing that most other labs build to serve businesses and institutions instead, PYMNTS reported.

“Invention, not automation, will be the greatest contribution of superintelligence,” Zuckerberg wrote. He added that even if individual companies shrink, the total number of businesses will grow as more people gain access to tools previously available only to large, well-resourced organizations. He also called for AI developers to share intermediate training checkpoints with government agencies earlier in development, so national security concerns can be addressed before a model is publicly released.

Both Companies Are Responding to the Same Fear, Differently

The two positions are not a disagreement over whether AI poses risk. Both Altman and Zuckerberg are responding to the same underlying concern, that AI systems could cause serious harm, and arriving at opposite prescriptions for what reduces that risk. OpenAI’s answer is caution and containment: slow down, add monitoring, hold back the most capable systems until security work catches up with what the models can already do. Meta’s answer is the reverse: concentrating powerful AI inside a small number of companies is the more dangerous outcome, and the safer path is putting tools directly into as many hands as possible.

Neither argument is free of self-interest. OpenAI’s slowdown followed a security failure serious enough that it had to be publicly disclosed, giving the company a reputational reason to be seen taking safety seriously. Meta’s push for broad distribution arrives from a company that has trailed OpenAI, Anthropic and Google on frontier benchmarks and has more to gain from a world where model capability gets distributed widely rather than concentrated among the labs currently ahead.

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