OpenAI Slams the Brakes as Meta Floors the Gas
OpenAI told the public on Tuesday that it is deliberately slowing down. “As models become more capable, the risks associated with developing and testing them internally also grow,” the company said in its own post. “We wanted to take the time necessary to meet those standards, so we temporarily slowed the pace of scaling.” That included a two-week pause in reinforcement learning training on models intended for deployment while OpenAI hardened its research environments and expanded monitoring coverage. The company’s largest planned frontier training run remains on hold.