Highlights
Payment sovereignty comes with hidden costs. Independent networks can lower domestic payment costs while increasing cross-border complexity, compliance expenses and liquidity needs.
Interoperability is the next competitive advantage. Banks and fintechs connecting fragmented networks could capture more value than those simply moving money faster.
Financial integration redistributes risk. ECB research suggests deeper integration can improve financing conditions and monetary policy transmission while increasing leverage and financial stability risks.
Governments around the world are coming to view control over their payment systems as a matter of economic security. For companies doing business across borders, that push for independence could come with a price.