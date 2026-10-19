Stablecoins Move From Making Payments to Making Loans

Highlights
More than $10 billion has entered crypto vaults, up from $4 billion at the start of 2025, putting more digital assets into lending and staking strategies.
Vault depositors can earn yield while assuming exposure to borrowers, collateral, smart contracts and automated liquidations.
The expansion is drawing regulatory attention to curators that select strategies and set risk parameters while operating outside many of the structures used in conventional asset management.
More digital assets are moving into lending strategies, turning stablecoin and cryptocurrency holdings into credit exposure for investors seeking yield. The growth shows how the uses for digital assets are expanding.