i2c Warns Banks Not to Let AI Rewrite Their Data Playbook

Highlights
Traditional data sources are critical but must be combined with vetted alternative data to optimize decision-making.
AI should accelerate analysis, not replace human-led data intelligence oversight.
Fraud prevention is a competitive-neutral space where consortium data sharing can benefit the entire payments ecosystem.
Watch more: Fueling Payments Innovation with Traditional and Alternative Data Power
See More In: artificial intelligence, compliance, data, Featured News, FinTech, fraud, i2C, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, Security, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: The Search for Reliable Data Signals 2025