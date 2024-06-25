Elavon Introduces Embedded Payments Solution for Hotels, Hospitality-Related Businesses

Elavon has launched a new application programming interface (API) that helps hotels and other hospitality-related businesses manage digital and in-person payments.

With the new Elavon Cloud Payments Interface, these businesses can embed payments and allow guests to pay anywhere, at any time, the payments processor said in a Tuesday (June 25) press release.

“This system cuts the cord and enables a smoother experience by enabling guests to charge for meals and services wherever they are,” Pari Sawant, global chief product officer at Elavon, said in the release.

For hospitality businesses in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, the new API scales payments, supports third-party payments providers and remains PCI compliant, according to the release.

The solution allows these businesses to easily add new locations and devices, benefit from fraud protection capabilities, and remain up to date on features and patches via automatic software updates, per the release.

“Elavon Cloud Payments Interface helps continue digital transformation across the hospitality industry by enhancing guest experiences, streamlining operations and providing real-time safe and secure data synchronization,” Sawant said in the release. “This lets us focus on the payment and allows our merchants to focus on delivering exceptional service.”

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that customers are hungry for digital experiences when they travel. For example, 73% of consumers want to use their mobile phones for functionalities such as checking in to hotels, paying and ordering food, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and LS Retail collaboration, “Can Automation Solve Labor Shortages in the Hospitality Sector?”

In another recent product launch in this sector, Sabre Hospitality said Monday (June 24) that it expanded the offer and fulfillment options it provides to hotels. The company’s retailing solution now allows hoteliers to sell experiences, services and goods without a room reservation. Later this summer, it will also integrate automated fulfillment.

On June 18, Otelier launched a product that automates accounts payable (AP) workflows for hotel operators, saying it streamlines back-office operations by eliminating time spent processing invoices and cutting checks to suppliers. The new DigiPay product helps hoteliers’ AP teams verify invoice accuracy, streamline workflows and automatically direct invoices to the proper stakeholders.