Guidewire to Integrate One Inc’s Digital Payments Solution for Insurers in Canada

Canadian property and casualty insurers using the Guidewire platform will be able to add One Inc’s embedded digital payments solution, ClaimsPay, next year.

ClaimsPay will be added to the Guidewire Marketplace and available as a Guidewire integration in fall 2026, the companies said in a Monday (Oct. 27) press release.

The ClaimsPay integration will make fully embedded digital claims disbursements available within Canadian P&C insurers’ core platforms, according to the release.

“By combining Guidewire core systems with One Inc’s digital payment technology, we’re helping insurers deliver faster, more convenient payment experiences to their policyholders,” Will Murphy, vice president, marketplace and technology alliances at Guidewire, said in the release.

ClaimsPay enables digital disbursement experiences via the payments and digital information exchange provider Interac, virtual cards, PayPal, electronic funds transfer and direct deposit, according to the release.

The pre-built integrations developed by Guidewire for Guidewire Cloud will streamline Canadian insurers’ adoption of ClaimsPay and will deliver a fully localized experience by supporting both English and French, per the release.

“The Canadian insurance market is ready for digital transformation,” One Inc CEO Ian Drysdale said in the release. “Our partnership with Guidewire enables Canadian insurers to adopt cloud-first workflows and modern payment solutions with ease, helping them reduce costs, accelerate claims resolution and deliver a better experience for policyholders.”

For insurance companies, the speed, ease and flexibility of payments can make the difference between a claimant who leaves and one who becomes a loyal customer, One Inc Chief Product Officer Sarah Owen told PYMNTS in an interview posted on Oct. 2.

“You are sending pictures; you’re going back and forth with the adjuster. When you finally come to terms with the adjuster on what that claim amount is, you want that payment very fast,” Owen said.

Insurance executives use banking apps, Amazon and Netflix every day in their personal lives, and they recognize the value and ease of streamlined digital interactions, Drysdale told PYMNTS in an interview posted in April.

“Insurers know they have to move forward to be relevant” in the digital age, Drysdale said.

Online vehicle auction operator Copart said on Oct. 15 that it integrated ClaimsPay to improve the claims experience for insurance carriers and their customers.