Third Straight Conference Board Drop Flags Recession Risk for Credit Portfolios

The Lagging Economic Index (LAG) held flat at 119.9 in June, following a 0.4% rise in May. Its six-month growth rate remains positive at 1.4%, signaling that backward-looking indicators have yet to fully reflect the mounting economic headwinds.

Despite continued resilience in coincident and lagging data, the steady decline in the LEI, ongoing component weakness, and persistent recession signals point to a more fragile economic path ahead.