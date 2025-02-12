Financial scams are a growing problem, impacting 3 in 10 U.S. consumers in the last five years. Attendees will gain insights into the crucial role financial institutions (FIs) play in safeguarding their customers. The discussion will explore practical strategies FIs can implement, such as advanced detection and monitoring technologies, to prevent scams and protect consumers. Attendees will leave with actionable insights to enhance their institution’s fraud prevention efforts and bolster customer trust and confidence