Agentic Commerce, Human Trust and the Credit Union Advantage

Agentic AI is pushing financial services into a new phase, where technology does more than answer questions or automate routine tasks. It can help make decisions, complete work and support member interactions in real time. For credit unions, that shift creates a different challenge than simple efficiency. They need to use AI in ways that make service faster and smarter without weakening the trust and relationships that define the credit union model. In this PYMNTS panel, leaders from Velera and Rubrik discuss how credit unions can bring human intelligence and artificial intelligence together, prepare employees for new ways of working, and build the governance and security foundation needed to scale AI responsibly.