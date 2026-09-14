B2B Payments 2026: The Agentic Enterprise

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Global B2B payments hit $186 trillion in 2025 and are on pace for $224 trillion by 2030, yet PYMNTS Intelligence finds nearly three-quarters of businesses still haven’t automated supplier payments. The money moving between companies still waits on someone to approve an invoice or update a spreadsheet, and increasingly, that someone is starting to be an AI agent instead of a person.For seven years, B2B Payments has covered how money moves between businesses.

This year, executives sit down and say what their AI agents are allowed to do. What they can decide. Who watches them. What went wrong first. What it changed about the team.

Whatever stage you’re at, you’ll leave knowing what these decisions cost, what to get right before you make them, and how to answer the questions your board is going to ask.