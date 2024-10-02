This fireside chat discussion will delve into how Prove’s advanced verification technologies empower banks and financial services firms to reduce friction in the customer journey, enhance user experience, and bolster security measures against increasingly sophisticated fraudulent activities. Attendees will gain insights into Prove’s comprehensive suite of products, including their industry-leading phone-centric identity technology, which leverages phone numbers to create seamless and secure digital interactions. The discussion will highlight real-world applications and success stories, demonstrating how Prove’s solutions have accelerated growth by providing continuous authentication to ensure ongoing security.