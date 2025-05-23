PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and Catena Labs Co-Founder and CEO Sean Neville explore how AI-native banking infrastructure will fundamentally reshape business models and value exchange ecosystems when financial systems are redesigned to serve AI agents as primary participants rather than humans. The discussion aims to examine the new economic paradigms and commercial applications that emerge when artificial intelligence actors can autonomously negotiate, transact, and collaborate at machine speed within a regulated financial framework built specifically for agentic commerce.