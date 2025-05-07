Trade tensions may be rattling capital markets, but Currency.com’s newly appointed CEO Konstantin Anissimov sees an opportunity to integrate white-glove private banking with the resurgence of digital assets. In this forthcoming interview, Anissimov outlines Currency.com’s strategy to scale secure custody, payments, and trading solutions for high-net-worth and institutional clients across three major markets while navigating macro volatility, Bitcoin’s surge beyond $90,000, and increasingly complex global regulations.