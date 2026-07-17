From Member Trust to Top-of-Wallet Use

Credit unions have earned strong member trust, but the next growth opportunity is turning that relationship into more frequent card use. Based on the July 2026 PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera report, this two-part interview examines what members now expect from their financial institution and what credit unions can do to become the card members reach for first.

Dan Brewin of Trumark Financial Credit Union will discuss changing member needs and how the institution is investing in products, service and digital capabilities. Scott Young of Velera will then address how credit unions can translate those market signals into stronger card engagement through rewards, data, digital tools and product strategy. The report finds that 61% of credit union members consider the credit union their primary financial institution, yet only 48% of credit union cardholders put that card at the top of their wallet.