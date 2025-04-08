Looking ahead, the travel industry is poised for transformation—and Karen Webster sits down with Alfonso Paredes, President of Expedia Group’s Private Label Solutions, to unpack what’s coming next. In this forward-focused conversation, Alfonso shares how Expedia plans to evolve loyalty and rewards programs in an increasingly data-driven, AI-powered world. As economic headwinds shift and consumer expectations rise, he outlines how the company is preparing partners to stay innovative, using orchestration and personalization to future-proof the travel experience. If loyalty is the currency of tomorrow’s travel economy, this is your roadmap.