HomeLight, a real estate technology platform, is expanding its AI-driven “Buy Before You Sell” product, designed to help homeowners access equity in their current homes before selling. In an interview with Karen Webster, CEO Drew Uher outlines how the solution addresses the challenges of contingent homebuying, allowing buyers to make stronger, non-contingent offers. With recent funding and partnerships with 40 lenders, including The Loan Store and Luminate Home Loans, the product is now available in 47 states. Uher also discusses the role of AI in assessing property eligibility and the impact of these innovations on the broader real estate market.